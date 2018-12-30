LANDOVER, MD -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is in the record books yet again.

He completed 25 consecutive passes against the Washington Redskins Sunday, tying a mark shared by Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill for most consecutive completions in NFL history.

Foles nearly established a new high, but was unable to connect with Nelson Agholor on a pass in the flat in the third quarter. More Foles memorabilia will be heading to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He's already represented there for throwing seven touchdowns in a game versus Oakland in 2013 -- just one of eight quarterbacks to have accomplished the feat. He also holds the record for highest completion percentage in postseason history at 71.9.

Foles also has the second-best touchdown-to-interception ratio for a single season in NFL history (27 touchdowns, 2 interceptions in 2013).

Foles later sustained a chest injury and was replaced by Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter. The Eagles believe Foles has bruised ribs and they think he's OK, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foles has a $1 million incentive if Philadelphia goes to the postseason and he plays 33 percent of the team's plays. His bruised ribs that prevented him from finishing Sunday's game now mean he played 32 percent of Eagles' plays -- 1 percent short of $1 million.