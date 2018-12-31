Nick Foles throws for two touchdowns in the Eagles' 24-0 shutout vs. the Redskins, but leaves with an apparent chest injury in the fourth quarter. (1:37)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The defending champs are in the dance.

The Philadelphia Eagles got the break they needed Sunday, as the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-10. That, coupled with their 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins, gave the Eagles the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC.

It sets up a wild-card matchup between the Eagles and the team that gave them an assist, the third-seeded Bears, in Chicago.

Philly's win over Washington came at a cost. Quarterback Nick Foles exited in the second half with a chest injury and did not return. Nate Sudfeld stepped in and finished the game. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the team believes Foles has bruised ribs and will be OK.

Editor's Picks Foles leads Eagles past Redskins 24-0, into playoffs Nick Foles' magic stretched all the way back to Minnesota.

Foles completes 25 straight passes to equal mark Nick Foles tied Ryan Tannehill and Philip Rivers' NFL record for consecutive completions by connecting on 25 straight passes in Philadelphia's game against Washington. 1 Related

Foles has been red-hot since taking over for Carson Wentz, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back Week 15.

That hot streak continued against Washington before Foles was sidelined. He completed 25 consecutive passes, tying a mark shared by Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill for most consecutive completions in NFL history. Foles finished 28 of 33 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wentz is still on the active roster, allowing for at least the possibility that he plays again this season.

Philly's defense ensured that the game was never close. It yielded just 89 total yards and limited Josh Johnson to 12-of-27 passing. Washington went 0-for-9 on third down. The Eagles dominated time of possession, 43:19 to 16:41.

It felt like a home game for the Eagles, with green filling more than half the seats at FedEx Field. With the game in hand, attention turned to the Bears-Vikings. Loud chants of "Let's go Bears!" broke out as Chicago got deep in Minnesota's red zone midway through the fourth quarter. The crowd erupted when word spread that the Bears had scored, giving Chicago a 21-10 lead.

Another uninspiring start proved fatal for the Minnesota Vikings, whose playoff hopes hung in the balance in Week 17, needing a win over the Bears to clinch the last spot in the postseason. The first half couldn't have gone any worse for the Vikings, who averaged 1.96 yards per play, their lowest output in a first half this season.

A half that began with five straight possessions where the Vikings had to punt away ended with Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen caught in an animated exchanged on the sideline after Minnesota was forced to settle for a field goal after the quarterback missed his wide receiver near the end zone. The Vikings entered Sunday's blowout loss with the league's No. 1 third-down defense. Chicago converted on eight of 13 third downs, including the Bears final touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that ate up over nine minutes of clock and included four third down conversions. A season that started with Super Bowl expectations for Minnesota ended up with the Vikings finishing 8-7-1.

Earlier this week, defensive end Brandon Graham predicted that the Eagles would win against Washington and the "universe" would help get them into the playoffs.

"We're about to make a run," Graham said.