          Lockett, Janikowski play hero for Seahawks (0:37)

          Tyler Lockett catches a long pass to set up Sebastian Janikowski's game-winning field goal for the Seahawks. (0:37)

          8:23 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          SEATTLE -- The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock.

          The Cardinals secured the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-24, on Sunday at CenturyLink Field to end their season 3-13.

          Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicked the 33-yard. game-winning field goal as time expired.

          They'll have the top pick in the draft for the first time since 1958.

          With Arizona the only three-win team heading into the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders were in a three-team race for the second spot, which was determined by strength of schedule. The 49ers will pick second based on their .504 strength of schedule, with the Jets (.506) and Raiders (.545) picking third and fourth.

          Pittsburgh sits in the No. 19 spot, but that isn't locked in yet as the Steelers still have a slight chance to make the playoffs if the Colts and Titans tie on Sunday night.

          A look at the tentative draft order of the top 20 spots:

