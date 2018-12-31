C.J. Mosley reacts to his game-sealing interception and what it means for the Ravens to be back in the playoffs. (1:36)

BALTIMORE -- Eric Weddle earned a $1 million incentive for the Baltimore Ravens making the playoffs Sunday, and the Pro Bowl safety wants to share the reward.

"I've been thinking about it all week that if it happened, I'm going to do something nice for all my teammates and my coaches because I'm nothing without my team," Weddle said after the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Cleveland Browns. "As much as it's for me and my play, my defense helped me get to where I'm at."

Weddle has a clause in his contract for the past two seasons that triggered a seven-figure payout if he reached the Pro Bowl in the same season Baltimore qualified for the postseason. After receiving a Pro Bowl invitation earlier this month, Weddle only needed the Ravens to clinch a playoff berth.

What does Weddle have in mind for his teammates and coaches?

"You'll find out," he said. "Something is in the works."

Weddle lost out on the $1 million in brutal fashion in 2017. In last year's finale, the Ravens were seconds within a playoff berth until Tyler Boyd scored the winning, 49-yard touchdown on fourth-and-12, lifting Cincinnati to a 31-27 win over Baltimore.

He had to sweat out the bonus Sunday. The Ravens needed C.J. Mosley's interception with 1:02 remaining to seal the victory.

"We had a burning desire to get it done and not to shy away from the moment," Weddle said. "We prepared for the entire year for this moment."

Tony Jefferson jokingly told Weddle that he needs $75,000 from his fellow safety.

"Now, we're going to be in his pockets," Jefferson said with a smile.