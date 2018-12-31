The New Orleans Saints march into the postseason as the consensus favorites to win Super Bowl LIII, according to sportsbooks across the nation.

With the playoff bracket set, the Saints were listed Sunday as the Super Bowl favorites at +225 at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs were next at +400, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at +500 and the New England Patriots at +600.

New Orleans began the season at 14-1 and moved into the role of Super Bowl favorite during a 10-game winning streak that stretched into late November. In addition to Nevada, the Saints also are the favorites at sportsbooks in Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and can be found as low as +160 at some shops.

"The Saints are a loser for us," Jeff Stoneback, MGM sportsbook director, said Sunday afternoon. "We've taken a ton of money on the Saints down in Mississippi. The [Chicago] Bears, of course, are a bad situation for us, too."

The Bears, who started the season as 100-1 long shots at some books, were +900 as of Sunday. Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology said Chicago winning the Super Bowl is a "big red number" for their futures market. The SuperBook also said the Bears would be a net loser for the house.

Chicago will host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card matchup at Soldier Field next weekend. With the uncertain status of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, some sportsbooks were cautious to post a point spread on the game.

In the other NFC wild-card game, the Dallas Cowboys were listed Sunday as 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens were 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Texans were 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Odds to win Super Bowl LIII

(Courtesy of Westgate SuperBook as of Sunday night)