Rex Ryan says the Ravens dominate defense and creative running game will give them an edge over the Chargers. (1:58)

Ryan: Hard to pick against Ravens this time of year (1:58)

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to have a pair of key offensive playmakers in the lineup for the first round of the playoffs, including the return of a star tight end who has yet to play this season.

Despite limping off in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 17, running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who tore his ACL during the offseason, also is expected to play, the source said.

Gordon left Sunday's game against the Broncos in the fourth quarter. After the 23-9 win, Gordon said he had tweaked his knee but planned to be ready for the first round of the playoffs.

Henry suffered a noncontact ACL tear during organized team activities in May and missed the entire regular season. Following the injury, the Chargers signed longtime tight end Antonio Gates to a one-year contract, and he would lead the Chargers' tight ends in catches (28), receiving yards (333) and touchdowns (2).

Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.