          Browns GM: Freddie Kitchens, Gregg Williams earned looks for coaching job

          9:56 AM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- Freddie Kitchens has joined Gregg Williams as candidates for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching opening, general manager John Dorsey said Monday.

          Williams will interview Tuesday, while Kitchens' interview has not yet been scheduled.

          Dorsey said both earned their interviews with the way they handled the team as interim coach (Williams) and offensive coordinator (Kitchens). But Dorsey also said he will conduct a full and complete search for a coach.

          "We're going to interview Gregg tomorrow," Dorsey said. "See his overarching vision and plan for this organization moving forward. Hear his thoughts on the team. But I also want to be able to explore multiple options out there in the National Football League and see who fits for this organization moving forward. "

          ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns had requested permission to interview New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. There have been several reports that former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy also will interview, but Dorsey declined to get into details about specific candidates.

          The Browns finished 5-3 after Williams and Kitchens took over and won five of their last seven games.

