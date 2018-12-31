PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card game at the Chicago Bears, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Foles exited with a rib injury in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins on Sunday and did not return. Tests Monday on his sore ribs came back "clear," Pederson said.

Foles will be able to ease into the week. Pederson has altered the team's schedule of late, replacing Wednesday practices with a light walkthrough to keep his players fresh. His workload will pick up Thursday.

"We'll take care of him and make sure he's ready for Sunday," Pederson said.

Nate Sudfeld will server as Foles' backup as of "right now," said Pederson, who offered no updates on the status of Carson Wentz, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back in Week 15.

For this week, it appears the Eagles will continue to hold Wentz out and allow him to heal.

Foles has led the team to three straight wins in replacement of Wentz, helping the Eagles rally to secure the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC. He is 9-2 as the Eagles' starter over the last two seasons, including playoffs.