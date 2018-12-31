Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Orakpo, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, completed his 10th NFL season in 2018.

He was limited to 13 games (all starts) this season, finishing with 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 28 tackles.

The Washington Redskins selected Orakpo with the 13th overall pick in the 2009 draft and he went on to earn three of his Pro Bowl selections in his six seasons with the team.

He had his best season for the Titans in 2016, when he earned his only Pro Bowl section with the team, finishing with 10.5 sacks.

He had 40 of his 66 career sacks in a Redskins uniform.