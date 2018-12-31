Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. discuss why hiring an offensive mind might make sense for the Jets to replace Todd Bowles. (0:55)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Sam Darnold's emergence played a pivotal role in the New York Jets' decision to retain the man who drafted him, general manager Mike Maccagnan, and now the young quarterback will be the focal point of the team's search for a new coach.

That was the message Monday from the Jets, who split up the Maccagnan-Todd Bowles tandem by firing the coach on Sunday night.

CEO Christopher Johnson and Maccagnan, who will work together to find Bowles' replacement, both stressed the importance of hiring a coach who can make Darnold a star.

"The person doesn't have to be an offensive- or defensive-minded coach, per se, but we definitely want to make sure they have a plan in place to develop our young quarterback in Sam Darnold," Maccagnan said.

The Jets already have reached out to least three potential candidates. They requested permission to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, sources said.

Both Maccagnan and Johnson believe Darnold will attract top candidates.

"We've got some great young players, including and especially Sam," Johnson said. "We haven't had what we think is a franchise quarterback in a good long time."

Darnold finished his rookie season on an upswing, but it wasn't enough to save Bowles, who finished with a 24-40 record in four seasons. The Jets went 4-12 this season, including nine losses in their last 10 games.

Instead of a housecleaning, Johnson decided to stick with Maccagnan, whose spotty drafting record has come under scrutiny.

"We've developed what I think is a good plan," said Johnson, explaining why he kept Maccagnan. "It's a plan we're in sync on, and it really came together with Sam. Now we're going to be able to build with Sam, and build around Sam and with great players we have on this team already."