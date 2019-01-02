Biggest injury questions for all 12 NFL playoff teams

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for wild-card weekend.

Read through all 12 teams (including those on a bye this weekend), or skip ahead to a particular matchup by clicking on the logos here:

Colts: Starting center Ryan Kelly and safety Clayton Geathers were both full participants in practice Wednesday. Receiver T.Y. Hilton has already said he's playing against the Texans on Saturday, but nobody knows how effective he'll be after reinjuring his ankle against Tennessee in the regular-season finale. Hilton did not practice Wednesday. He has practiced only twice since the week of Dec. 9 due to his ankle and shoulder injury. Hilton has 933 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in seven career games in Houston. -- Mike Wells

Texans: They could get a little help at what has been perhaps their thinnest spot on the depth chart for much of the season. Rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee, who has battled hamstring issues for much of the season and has not played since Nov. 26 against Tennessee, has practiced this week and is on track to play on Saturday. Coutee is the only wide receiver on the current roster not named DeAndre Hopkins who has had a 100-yard receiving game this season. Will Fuller V, who had two 100-yard games earlier this season, is now on injured reserve. -- Jeff Legwold

Seahawks: Cornerback Shaquill Griffin didn't return in Seattle's win over Arizona on Sunday after spraining his ankle. Coach Pete Carroll said Griffin is "talking real positive" about his chances of playing Saturday. They'll try to get him some work in practice on Thursday, but the fact that he may not be able to do anything until then suggests there's no assurance he'll be available. Left guard J.R. Sweezy is in a similar position with his sprained foot. Carroll said Sweezy is walking around without a limp or a boot, and he's "very positive that he can make it back," though the Seahawks won't know for sure until game day. -- Brady Henderson

Cowboys: Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) were able to practice the past two days after not playing in the regular-season finale, but left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo has not because of an ankle injury. If Su'a-Filo cannot play Saturday, then rookie Connor Williams, who started the first seven games at left guard, would take over. Su'a-Filo has performed well on whole but struggled against Philadelphia with an ankle injury after limited practice time during the week. Tyrone Crawford has practiced the past two days for the first time since suffering a neck injury Dec. 23, and the expectation is he will play if he does not suffer a setback, which would be a boost to the defensive line. -- Todd Archer

Chargers: Melvin Gordon was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the Chargers despite an ankle issue, and told reporters before practice that he will play against the Ravens on Sunday in his first playoff game as a pro. "I feel good, man," Gordon said. "I'm ready to roll." Gordon did not return after he tweaked his ankle last week against the Denver Broncos in his team's final regular-season game, although the Wisconsin product said he could have played. -- Eric D. Williams

Ravens: They remain extremely healthy. Only one injured Baltimore player failed to practice Wednesday. Nickelback Tavon Young has been dealing with a groin injury for a few weeks and he typically takes a few days off from practice before playing Sunday. "To me, the fact that we were healthy, the healthiest we've been all year, credit goes to the players for how hard they work and for our strength-and-conditioning and performance people," coach John Harbaugh said. -- Jamison Hensley

Eagles: QB Nick Foles said he still has a little soreness in his ribs but is "drastically improving" every day. He allowed that he may wear some extra protection against the Bears. He'll play, but it's worth monitoring in-game should the Bears' ferocious defense get some clean shots on him. -- Tim McManus

Bears: They received a mixed bag of injury news on Wednesday. Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) continued to sit out practice, but wide receivers Allen Robinson (ribs), Taylor Gabriel (shoulder) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) all had full participation in advance of Sunday's playoff game against Philadelphia. The Bears also reported that right guard Kyle Long practiced without restrictions. Long is expected to start on Sunday after coming off injured reserve last week. -- Jeff Dickerson

Teams on a bye

We won't get an official injury report until next week, but the Saints' offensive line remains the big question mark. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), backup left tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) and starting right guard Larry Warford (knee) were all held out in Week 17, and starting left guard/backup left tackle Andrus Peat left the game with a hand injury. Ideally, two weeks of rest will serve them well, with Armstead being the biggest question mark of the bunch. -- Mike Triplett

Running back Todd Gurley (knee), safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth are expected to be ready to play in the Rams' divisional playoff game on Dec. 12, Sean McVay said. McVay was uncertain if Gurley would be a full participant when they return to routine game-week preparation, but he said Gurley was "making good progress" and was "moving around pretty good." -- Lindsey Thiry

The Chiefs could get back three starters -- wide receiver Sammy Watkins, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Spencer Ware -- after extended absences. They may have played this week if the Chiefs had a game, but the bye gives them a better chance of availability when Kansas City begins the playoffs. -- Adam Teicher

Starting safety Devin McCourty left Sunday's win over the New York Jets to be evaluated for a concussion and never returned, so his status bears watching. Also, WR/KR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson missed the finale with a knee injury sustained in Week 16, but Bill Belichick seemed optimistic about the health outlook. "I think right now we're in pretty good shape," he said in his weekly radio interview on WEEI. "Patterson wasn't able to play against the Jets, but hopefully we'll be able to get him back. I think our overall continuity the last few weeks, of not only the injury report for games but just being able to practice consecutively with players that are going to play in the game gives you better timing and execution, and has helped us that way. We'll see, but so far, I think we'll have a full group out there this week at practice." -- Mike Reiss