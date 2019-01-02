INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are on their way to having their starting offensive line back together for the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Center Ryan Kelly, the anchor of the offensive line, was a full participant in practice Wednesday. The Pro Bowl alternate said he has every intention of playing against the Texans after missing the regular-season finale at Tennessee with a neck injury.

Kelly suffered the neck injury, which caused pressure on his nerves and impacted his arm strength, against the New York Giants in Week 16.

"It was a big week last week, and I felt after the [Tennessee] game and going through some walkthrough stuff [Tuesday], I felt like the strength was back," Kelly said. "Doing some things to hopefully help my neck stay in the same spot and not move around too much. Other than that, I feel well."

The Colts will practice Thursday and have a walk-through Friday before departing for Houston. As long as Kelly doesn't have any setbacks, the Colts will have their starting line back together for the first time since Nov. 18.

The Colts tied New Orleans for the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL with just 18 during the regular season.

To no surprise, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice Wednesday as he continues to nurse his injured ankle. He originally suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Dec. 9 game at Houston.

Hilton said Tuesday that he will be playing vs. Houston, where he has 932 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in seven career games. He has only practiced twice, albeit as a limited participant, since the week leading up that Dec. 9 game due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

"[The ankle is] not allowing me to practice, which I love doing," Hilton said. "I just have to rest it and get it as healthy as I can for Saturday."