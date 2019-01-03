For the first time, the NFL is partnering with a casino at the league level.

The NFL on Thursday announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment that will make the gaming giant the first-ever "Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL."

The multiyear sponsorship will begin during the 2019 playoffs and gives Caesars exclusive rights to use NFL trademarks -- including "Super Bowl" -- in the United States and United Kingdom. NFL trademarks will not appear in Caesars sportsbooks, however.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with one of the world's largest gaming and entertainment companies," Renie Anderson, senior vice president, NFL Partnerships, Sponsorship and Consumer Products, said in the release announcing the deal. "Combining the NFL with Caesars' expertise in world class entertainment will provide our fans unique experiences both here in the United States and abroad."

"All of us at Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to be the first-ever casino partner of the NFL, the most prominent sports league in North America," Caesars Entertainment CEO Mark Frissora added in the release. "Combining the league's 180 million fans with our 55 million Total Rewards loyalty program members will expose millions of people to the exclusive and exciting year-round opportunities at our properties."

While the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have embraced sports betting since last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the option whether to allow legal sports books, the NFL continues to keep its distance.

The NFL-Caesars partnership is for casino gaming only and does not include "sports betting, daily fantasy or hotel/resorts," according to the release. That also applies to the seven NFL franchises that have partnerships with Caesars Entertainment -- the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have each done deals with MGM Resorts International that have been more centered on sports betting. MGM sportsbooks will use official league data from those league partners to fuel their bookmaking operations. The NBA logo was on display inside the sportsbook at the Borgata in Atlantic City in the fall. The NFL-Caesars deal does not include data sharing.

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL draft.

Caesars Entertainment operates sportsbooks in Mississippi, Nevada and New Jersey and is aiming to open in Pennsylvania in the coming months.