RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks expect cornerback Shaquill Griffin to play Saturday despite a sprained ankle that had his status in some question for their wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite some long lists of players who didn't practice this week, the Seahawks' injury situation heading into Dallas is so clean that coach Pete Carroll volunteered the updates at his final press conference Thursday instead of waiting for reporters to inquire like he usually does.

Left guard J.R. Sweezy (foot) is questionable and fullback Tre Madden is doubtful, but no other names are listed on their final injury report. Everyone other than Sweezy and Madden are listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.

"The rest of the guys are ready to go," Carroll said.

Sweezy suffered a foot sprain in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His absence and that of right guard D.J. Fluker forced Seattle to go with a reconfigured offensive line last week against the Arizona Cardinals, but Germain Ifedi will move back to right tackle from right guard with Fluker returning from his hamstring injury.

Sweezy is the only question mark for Seattle's offensive line. Ethan Pocic would likely start again if he's out, but Carroll said Sweezy continues to sound confident that he'll play.

"Sweez has got a good chance," Carroll said. "He feels great. We'll find out at game time if he can play too. He made it through the week and we're feeling pretty good about that."

Griffin turned his ankle last Sunday and didn't return. He was listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday but "looked great" on Thursday, Carroll said.

Madden is the lone fullback on Seattle's roster, but his absence may be felt more on special teams, where he's played the fourth-most snaps of any Seahawk, according to Pro Football Reference. Madden has only averaged about six offensive snaps in his 14 games.

In addition to Fluker and possibly Sweezy, the Seahawks will get free safety Tedric Thompson back after he missed the last two games with chest and ankle injuries. His return will push Bradley McDougald back to strong safety.

Seattle put Delano Hill on Injured Reserve earlier this week after he made two starts in place of Thompson.