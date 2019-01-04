ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said that he is not open to trading Matthew Stafford and that the 30-year-old is a quarterback he believes he can win a Super Bowl with.

"I do," Quinn said. "I do, yes."

Editor's Picks Will Matt Patricia give next offensive coordinator room to roam? Jim Bob Cooter didn't have his best year and lost his job, but he probably was hamstrung by Matt Patricia and his conservative approach.

Quinn, addressing the media for the first time since last year's NFL draft, said Stafford is going to be the team's signal-caller -- as he has been for the past decade. Quinn said he is not open to moving Stafford.

"Matthew Stafford is our quarterback," Quinn said. "He will be our quarterback here. Listen, this guy is a really talented player and myself, the coaches, need to put him in better situations to allow him to use his skill set.

"Matt is extremely tough. He's extremely diligent in his work ethic. He sets a great example for all of our players, and really all of our staff, how to go about his job. The injury situation, it is what it was all season. He had the back thing. He went through numerous things where he wanted to play through it and doctors said he could play through it and he showed a lot of toughness."

Stafford had his worst statistical season since his injury-shortened 2010 season, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,777 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. To help make sure this year was an aberration, Quinn said they have to be better at putting talented players around Stafford and scheming to fit his skill set.

Quinn said that Stafford's contract is a nonfactor and that Stafford holds himself accountable for his own mistakes.

"He holds himself to a very high standard," Stafford said. "Listen, we didn't win enough games. Matthew didn't have as great of stats as he normally does, and we're going to improve that in the offseason."

Quinn also defended Stafford's leadership capabilities, pointing out how he worked with receiver Bruce Ellington before and after practice when Ellington was brought in midseason after the team traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia.

That, Quinn said, is just Stafford's leadership style. He doesn't boast about it. He just goes about his business. Which is part of what the Lions like about Stafford -- and part of why he's going to remain in Detroit.

One thing Stafford will have is a new offensive coordinator. Quinn said that that will be Matt Patricia's hire and that he isn't sure how much input the quarterback would have in that hire.

"We haven't gone that far yet," Quinn said.