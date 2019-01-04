Victor Cruz, Tedy Bruschi and Josina Anderson explain why Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers all have a shot to win the 2018 NFL MVP. (1:27)

NEW YORK -- Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs players made The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday. They were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965 -- Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

"That's surreal," Donald said. "It's a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off. A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me."

Mahomes, Kansas City's second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

Nelson and Leonard are among four rookies on the squad, a first for the AP team. Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James also made it. The last time rookies from the same team were All-Pros was 1965. And that was not a bad combo: Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers, both Hall of Famers.

"These are the kind of guys who have the DNA, the makeup of everything that we are looking for," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "All the intangibles, all the character qualities, everything about them. It's a really hard filter to get through to get marked that way, and both Quenton and Darius had that on their card. So that says something about their maturity and how fast we think they will develop."

AP NFL All-Pro Team The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team, as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. OFFENSE QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs RB Todd Gurley Rams Flex Tyreek Hill Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Chiefs WR Michael Thomas Saints WR DeAndre Hopkins Texans LT David Bakhtiari Packers RT Mitchell Schwartz Chiefs LG Quenton Nelson Colts RG Zack Martin Cowboys C Jason Kelce Eagles DEFENSE DE J.J. Watt Texans DE Khalil Mack Bears DL Aaron Donald Rams DL Fletcher Cox Eagles LB Luke Kuechly Panthers LB Bobby Wagner Seahawks LB Darius Leonard Colts CB Kyle Fuller Bears CB Stephon Gilmore Patriots S Eddie Jackson Bears S Derwin James Chargers DB Desmond King Chargers SPECIAL TEAMS PK Justin Tucker Ravens P Michael Dickson Seahawks KR Andre Roberts Jets PR Tarik Cohen Bears ST Adrian Phillips Chargers

And already have developed.

The Chicago Bears also had four All-Pros: edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Two players made All-Pro for the fifth time: Houston Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"It means a lot to get back to the top level of the game," said Watt, who missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with major injuries. "Obviously, it's an extreme honor to be a first-team All-Pro, especially after what I've been through the last two years and hearing the things that people were saying and questioning myself at times.

"To be able to get back to the top level of the game and know that I still have things to improve on and things that I want to get even better at, it's exciting."

Brothers also were voted to the squad: the Chiefs' Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"For me and my brother to both get it, it's that much more special because I still remember us in the backyard fighting with each other, playing football growing up, and we envisioned each other competing at the highest level, competing against the best players," Jason Kelce said. "And for both of us to be recognized as one of those guys is pretty special."

The All-Pro team had a split of 14 AFC and 14 NFC members. There were 16 newcomers: Mahomes; Schwartz; Fuller; Jackson; Cohen; Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas; Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari; Eagles interior defensive lineman Fletcher Cox; Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore; Chargers defensive back Desmond King and special-teamer Adrian Phillips; Jets kick returner Andre Roberts; and the four rookies.

Players with previous All-Pro honors who made the 2018 team included Donald and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, each for the fourth time; Mack, Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, each for the third time; Hill; Rams running back Todd Gurley; and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"I think I really took a lot of pride in leadership," said Wagner, who got 49 votes. "I knew that was going to be big if we were going to be successful. I knew I was going to have to up my role in that, up my mindfulness in that. I was really conscious of that and just making sure I was, when it came to getting back to the defense I looked at it from a different lens."

Hopkins got the most votes on offense with 46.

"This is validation," Hopkins said. "I feel like these people are the people who actually know football, who study football, who have been around football for years, so to be on this list and to be first team is a great feeling. But it makes me want to work harder and continue to be on that list."