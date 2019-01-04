PITTSBURGH -- Changes on the Pittsburgh Steelers staff have begun.

The team announced it's moving on from outside linebackers coach Joey Porter, who held the role since 2014.

"I have informed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter that we will not renew his contract," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "These are difficult decisions when it comes to someone like Joey who has meant a lot to this organization as both a player and coach. I want to thank Joey for his coaching efforts over the past five years on our defensive staff. We wish him the best in his future coaching career."

Porter played for the Steelers from 1999 to 2006, recording at least nine sacks in four different seasons.

The Steelers finished among the league leaders in sacks and total defense but struggled to close out games late in the year as the team dropped four games by seven points or less.

The status of other staff members is uncertain. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has one year left on his contract and doesn't plan to resign.