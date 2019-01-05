Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is expected to be active and play in Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Coutee is officially questionable on the injury report with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the Texans' last five games.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien was optimistic Thursday when addressing Coutee's status for the game, saying, "I think he's got a shot." The rookie fourth-round pick was a full participant in practice all week.

Coutee would be a big addition for a Houston offense that will be without Demaryius Thomas (Achilles). The slot receiver had 11 catches for 109 yards in a Sept. 30 meeting with the Colts.