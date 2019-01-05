ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen give the latest news surrounding Antonio Brown's future with Pittsburgh as well as a potential contract extension for Ben Roethlisberger. (1:22)

Should Pittsburgh decide to trade Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown this offseason, a restructured deal with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could provide the necessary salary-cap room to carry the $21.25 million in dead money.

The team is expected to restructure and extend the veteran quarterback's deal before the new league year begins March 13, according to league sources.

Roethlisberger's restructured contract would make it more palatable to move on from Brown if that's the direction the Steelers decide to go.

But Roethlisberger is also headed into the last year of his contract, and the two sides typically have extended his deals in early March -- the first extension coming with two years left on his contract, the more recent one coming with one year remaining.

Now with the timing right, and the Steelers needing cap space, Roethlisberger is expected to give Pittsburgh an assist before the new league year begins.