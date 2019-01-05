Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has drawn interest as a head-coaching candidate this year. Munchak is said to have a strong interest in the Denver Broncos job, according to sources.

Munchak spent Friday with the Broncos and has both professional and personal ties to Denver. He and Broncos president of football operations John Elway have shared an agent. Additionally, Munchak's daughter and her family all live in Denver. Those family ties and his general fondness for the area have made Munchak more open to an opportunity with the Broncos, sources said.

Last year, Munchak turned down a head-coaching job, and he has been incredibly selective because of his feelings for the Steelers, sources said.

He has been Pittsburgh's offensive line coach since 2014, after a three-year stint as the Tennessee Titans' head coach.

The 58-year-old went 22-26 as the Titans' coach. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year Hall of Fame playing career, spent entirely with the Titans/Oilers franchise.

Munchak would have a strong interest in the job if it were offered to him, however the Broncos are also interviewing New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday and are scheduled to interview Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday.