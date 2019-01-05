NEW YORK -- San Francisco 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr. has been fined $53,482 by the NFL for his hit on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods last Sunday.

Exum was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play in which he hit Woods in his midsection in the third quarter of the 49ers' 48-32 loss while breaking up a deep pass.

This marks the third time this season Exum has received a fine for a hit, the other two being a Week 14 hit on Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton for $53,472, and a $26,739 fine for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins in Week 3. The $26,739 fine was reduced to $5,000 on appeal.

Exum's weekly paycheck comes out to $41,470 before taxes, meaning this is the second time he has been fined more than a weekly game check.

Miami's Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn were docked $10,026 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness, and Buffalo's Jordan Mills was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after they were all ejected for their roles in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday.

With Bills quarterback Josh Allen already sliding in the third quarter of Buffalo's 42-17 win, Alonso dived in front of him and kicked the quarterback in the helmet. A scuffle broke out amid a group of players, and Quinn ran in and dived atop the pile.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.