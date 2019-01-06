Dallas WR Allen Hurns is carted off the field after a left ankle injury in the 1st quarter against Seattle. (0:36)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered what appeared to be a serious left ankle injury with 7:28 left in the first quarter in the Dallas Cowboys' wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Hurns' leg was wrenched as he was tackled on a 14-yard catch by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald, and his left foot was pointing up as he lay on his stomach in pain. Players immediately cleared way for the Cowboys' medical staff to get to Hurns and put an air cast on his leg.

Players from both teams went to Hurns to offer their support before he was stretchered off the field in tears. Hurns raised his fist to the crowd as he left, which drew a big cheer.

Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns is taken off the field on a stretcher Saturday night after suffering what appeared to be a serious left ankle injury in the first quarter. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Cowboys ended up holding off Seattle for a 24-22 victory. Dallas advances to next weekend's divisional round against either New Orleans or the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season after signing a two-year contract with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason.

In the Cowboys' final home game of the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was stretchered off the field with a neck injury.

On the Cowboys' first drive, wide receiver Cole Beasley suffered what looked to be a right foot or ankle injury, but he returned. The Cowboys have all six receivers active for the game in Hurns, Beasley, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin and Noah Brown.