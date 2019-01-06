ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski suffered a thigh injury while attempting a field goal on the final play of the first half and was ruled out for the rest of Saturday night's wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Janikowski out, Seattle will turn to rookie punter Michael Dickson on field goals and extra points. Dickson, who is from Sydney and grew up playing Aussie Rules Football, was practicing field goals at halftime after Janikowski was hurt on a missed 57-yard field goal attempt.

After Russell Wilson scored on a 4-yard run with 2:03 left in the third quarter, the Seahawks chose to go for two rather than have Dickson kick the extra point; they converted the attempt and went up 14-10.

Pete Carroll said after Janikowski briefly left the Seahawks' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 that Dickson would dropkick his field goals and extra points if the team ever needed him to step in.

However, Dickson was practicing kicks with Wilson holding during halftime Saturday. Dickson is usually Seattle's holder. Several of Dickson's kicks were hooked to the right, though he and Wilson embraced after appearing to end on a make.

A dropkick in a playoff game wouldn't be unprecedented, though it has been a long time since it has happened.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame via ESPN Stats & Information, Ray "Scooter" McLean of the Chicago Bears successfully dropkicked an extra point following Ken Kavanaugh's 42-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown during the Bears' 37-9 win over the New York Giants in the 1941 NFL Championship Game.

According to the PHOF, Hall of Famer Earl "Dutch" Clark is believed to be the last player to successfully dropkick a field goal in the NFL. According to game accounts, he dropkicked a 17-yard field goal in the Detroit Lions 16-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals on September 19, 1937.

Dickson made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro. He's the first rookie punter to make the Pro Bowl since 1985.

Seattle's only points at halftime came on Janikowski field goals from 27 and 42 yards. According to ESPN Stats & Info, those were his first made field goals in the playoffs since Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season.