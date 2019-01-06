Nick Foles fell four plays short of earning a $1 million incentive when he bruised his ribs and had to leave Philadelphia's season finale against the Redskins last Sunday, but the Eagles intend to work on a solution to pay him the bonus, league sources told ESPN.

Foles was on track to reach the incentive, which would've been triggered if the Eagles made the playoffs and Foles played 33 percent of the team's offensive plays this season. But he bruised his ribs in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' playoff-clinching victory over the Redskins. Foles had to leave the game, and he finished the season playing 357 of the Eagles' 1,092 plays -- four offensive snaps short of the 33 percent threshold.

Foles appeared in five games this season, passing for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions. He led the Eagles to wins in their last three games of the regular season filling in for Carson Wentz, who suffered a stress fracture in his back in mid-December.

Foles is expected to start under center Sunday when the sixth-seeded Eagles take on the third-seeded Bears in the NFC wild-card round.