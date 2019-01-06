As they wait to fill their head-coaching vacancy, the Denver Broncos have blocked other teams from trying to hire away former head coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals have requested permission to interview Kubiak, who currently works as a senior personnel adviser with the Broncos, for their offensive coordinator jobs.

But Denver plans to keep Kubiak, according to sources, and would like him to work with whomever the Broncos hire as their next head coach, if that hire is open to that arrangement.

Kubiak is considered one of the top offensive coordinator candidates around the league. He still is under contract with Denver, and the Broncos can deny him from leaving.

Kubiak would like to stay in Denver anyway, sources said.

Kubiak, 57, went 21-11 in two seasons as the Broncos' head coach and guided Denver to a victory in Super Bowl 50. He stepped away from coaching after the 2016 season, citing health issues.