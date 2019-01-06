Andrew Luck throws two touchdown passes and the Texans' offense struggles as the Colts cruise past Houston 21-7 in their AFC wild-card game. (2:10)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said after Saturday's victory that the clown mask he wore into NRG Stadium won't make the trip with his team to Arrowhead Stadium for the next round.

Hilton wore the clown mask in response to comments made by Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who called the receiver a "clown" for saying NRG Stadium was his "second home."

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton says he won't bring the clown mask that he wore into NRG Stadium to Kansas City for the next round.

The Eagles broke out dog masks to embrace their underdog status during last season's Super Bowl run, but Hilton said he didn't plan to make a similar statement with his clown mask.

"It might be the lucky charm, but nah, it's done," Hilton said. according to NFL.com. "It's retired after today. ... The mask is done after today. It might stay in Houston, or it might go back. I don't know yet."

The mask apparently made the trip back with him, as he tweeted a photo of one of his two children wearing it Sunday.

Look what i wake up to this morning 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm crying 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v6Rti5Ai9V — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) January 6, 2019

"I got a lot of messages last night with what [Joseph] said," Hilton told reporters, according to NFL.com. "I said, you know what, let's have fun with it. So it was something I did, I wanted to have fun with it, but now it's over.

"I wanted to have fun. My teammates, they look for me for a lot of stuff. I wanted to go out here and set the tone. I didn't want to be a distraction. Once I got here, I wanted to let them know I'm totally focused. Even though I did that and said what I said, my focus is I'm here for y'all."

The star receiver followed up his motivational tactic with five receptions for 85 yards in the Colts' 21-7 victory over the Texans. He said one of his trainers found the mask at a Party City, and that it was the last mask left in the store.

The Colts face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.