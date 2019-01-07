Josina Anderson discusses the change in the Chargers' defense as well as the team's confidence playing on the road at New England. (1:57)

The divisional round for the 2018 NFL playoffs is set, with the top-seeded Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Rams hosting games next weekend. Which team is most likely to take home the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIII?

Here are the early projections for all eight teams, according to ESPN's Football Power Index:

Super Bowl title chances: 26.5 percent

The status quo remains: The Saints -- buoyed by what FPI considers the second-best offense in the NFL - still have the best chance of any team to reach and win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl title chances: 25.3 percent

FPI thinks the Chiefs are the best team in football, but they have a tougher path than the Saints. Their chances to go all the way are strong.

Super Bowl title chances: 17.1 percent

Despite a slow finish to the regular season, the Rams will begin their postseason with a good chance to get to Atlanta.

Super Bowl title chances: 12.4 percent

FPI thinks that the Chargers were the worst-case scenario divisional-round opponent for the Patriots.

Super Bowl title chances: 8.5 percent

FPI would favor the Chargers in the divisional round if the game was going to be played in Los Angeles. Even in Foxborough (or potentially in Kansas City after that), they'll be a tough out.

Super Bowl title chances: 4.5 percent

The Colts have Andrew Luck, a solid offensive line and an absurd rookie class led by Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard. But they have a tough path to get to Atlanta.

Super Bowl title chances: 3.3 percent

A win in the wild-card round was nice, but the Cowboys remain longshots to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl title chances: 2.4 percent

FPI still thinks it will take another miracle for Nick Foles and the Eagles to repeat as champs.