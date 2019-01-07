Dallas WR Allen Hurns is carted off the field after a left ankle injury in the first quarter against Seattle. (0:36)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said receiver Allen Hurns, "seems to be doing well, seems to be in good spirits," after undergoing surgery on a dislocated left ankle suffered in the first quarter of Saturday's wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

A source said Hurns suffered an "open dislocation," but the hope is he could return to action next summer during training camp.

Hurns took to Twitter to thank the well-wishers who cheered as he was being wheeled off.

Truly appreciate all the prayers. If you know me you know I don't lack having faith. I trust and thank the man above through the ups and downs 🙏🏾. Ready to attack this recovery process, Better believe I will come back on a mission. — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) January 7, 2019

With 7:28 left in the first quarter, Hurns' leg was wrenched as he was tackled on a 14-yard catch by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald and his left foot was pointing up as he lay on his stomach in pain.

The players immediately cleared the way for the Cowboys' medical staff to get to Hurns to put an air cast on his leg. Players from both teams went to Hurns to offer their support before he was stretchered off the field in tears. Hurns raised his fist to the crowd as he was carted off, which drew a big cheer.

Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season after signing a two-year contract with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason. The Cowboys have until March 13 to pick up the final year of his deal that includes a $4 million base salary, up to $1 million in 46-man roster bonuses and up to $1 million in incentives.

With Hurns out, and Cole Beasley (ankle) and Tavon Austin (groin) dealing with injuries, Garrett said calling up Lance Lenoir from the practice squad is a viable option for the Cowboys this week for the divisional round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. Lenoir spent time on the 53-man roster during the regular season, playing mostly on special teams.

Garrett said tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (ankle), safety Darian Thompson (groin) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo also bear watching this week, but the team is hopeful they will at least be able to practice on a limited basis early in the week.