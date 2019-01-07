ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia safety J.R. Reed said he is returning for his senior season, giving the Bulldogs good news two days after the offense lost four juniors to the NFL draft.

Reed announced on his Twitter account Sunday he made the decision after consulting with his family and Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Reed was second on the team with 66 tackles while starting every game.

On Friday, running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Isaac Nauta and wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman said they are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Those decisions stripped the Bulldogs of the top three receivers and one of two 1,000-yard rushers.