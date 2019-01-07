ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia safety J.R. Reed and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship say they are returning for their senior seasons, giving the Bulldogs good news two days after the offense lost four juniors to the NFL draft.

Reed and Blankenship announced their decisions Sunday on Twitter.

After talking with my family and Coach Smart, I have decided to come back to the University of Georgia for my last year of eligibility. #EatGreedy #ChampionshipSZN#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/C9RkUE9IHQ — JR Reed (@Jr_Reed1) January 7, 2019

Reed was second on the team with 66 tackles while starting every game.

Blankenship took over the kicking job in 2016, earned a scholarship and developed into one of the nation's most reliable weapons. This season, he connected on 19 of 23 field goals and all 65 extra points to finish with 122 points.

On Friday, running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Isaac Nauta and wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman said they would skip their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Those decisions stripped the Bulldogs of the top three receivers and one of two 1,000-yard rushers.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare their plans.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.