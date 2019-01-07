Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has been activated and is eligible to play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Monday.

Hunter has been on the physically unable to perform list since tearing the ACL in his right knee in May. The Chargers had until Monday to activate him, or he would have been ineligible to play for the rest of the playoffs.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Sunday that the team decided against activating him for the wild-card game vs. the Ravens.

Henry finished third on the Chargers in receptions (45) and receiving yards (579) last season. He also had four touchdown receptions.

To make room on the roster, the Chargers placed linebacker Jatavis Brown on injured reserve with an ankle injury.