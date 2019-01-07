Paul Finebaum says Kliff Kingsbury is "a very hot property in the NFL" and stopping him from conducting interviews would not look good for USC. (0:48)

USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who has emerged as one of the most coveted candidates for NFL jobs, is expected to interview for head-coaching positions with multiple teams, sources confirmed to ESPN.

USC initially had been blocking NFL teams from interviewing Kingsbury, who joined the Trojans' staff last month after being fired as Texas Tech's head coach. It is not immediately clear whether Kingsbury resigned from USC or if the school changed its stance on him interviewing with NFL teams.

Fox Sports was first to report Monday that Kingsbury would interview for NFL head-coach openings.

Sources told ESPN that it would not be out of the question for Kingsbury to resume his duties at USC if an NFL job does not materialize.

Asked if Kingsbury had resigned, a USC spokesperson said only, "He's still listed on our website's athletic department staff directory."

Kingsbury is a prime candidate to be the Cardinals' new head coach, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the sides are expected to meet to discuss Arizona's vacancy. The New York Jets also likely will want to interview Kingsbury, sources said.

Kingsbury, 39, went 35-40 in six seasons as head coach of Texas Tech before he was fired in November. He took the USC job two weeks later.

He has coached multiple NFL quarterbacks either as a head coach or an assistant, including Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, Case Keenum and Davis Webb.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura contributed to this report.