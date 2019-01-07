GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, sources told ESPN.

LaFleur spent last season as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator and previously worked under Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the Atlanta Falcons.

Both McVay and Shanahan are considered offensive innovators, and the Packers want their next head coach to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers back to an MVP level.

LaFleur would replace Mike McCarthy, who was 135-85-2 -- including playoffs -- but was fired with four games left in his 13th season as Green Bay's coach. The Packers finished 6-9-1.

A source said LaFleur would like to keep defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on board. Pettine just completed his first season with the Packers.

The Packers zeroed in on LaFleur after interviewing 10 candidates: former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell; former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano; Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels; Patriots linebackers coach/defensive playcaller Brian Flores; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.; Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken; and former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.