FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who interviewed for the Green Bay Packers' head-coaching vacancy last week, confirmed he is returning to the Patriots in 2019.

"The book is closed," McDaniels said Tuesday on his weekly conference call, when asked if he anticipates interviewing for any other head-coaching jobs this year. "It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity to interview with anybody for that position.

"I was thankful for the opportunity to meet with Green Bay; it always gives you greater insight into another organization of how they do things. It's been very educational for me every time I've gone through it and I've appreciated every single one of them.

"I'm completely focused on the Chargers and our season and finishing it strong. And I'll be here moving forward."

In addition to the Packers -- who have agreed to hire Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as head coach, sources told ESPN -- McDaniels had an opportunity to interview with the Cincinnati Bengals for their head-coaching vacancy. McDaniels, however, declined to pursue the Bengals job, according to NFL Network.

Last year at this time, McDaniels had verbally agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts' head coach before backing out. He was asked Tuesday if he felt that affected his candidacy for other opportunities this year.

"I have no idea. You'd have to obviously ask them if that had anything to do with anything like that," McDaniels said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity I had, but obviously more importantly thankful for the opportunity that I have here. I've said before, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue competing this week against the Chargers."

McDaniels, a native of Canton, Ohio, said he had no contact with the Cleveland Browns about their vacancy.

McDaniels, 42, who was head coach of the Denver Broncos in the 2009 and 2010 seasons, will enter his 16th season with the Patriots in 2019.

The Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC divisional-round playoff game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.