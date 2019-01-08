KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety Eric Berry were scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday as the Kansas City Chiefs began preparations for Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Watkins has played in just one game since injuring his foot in a Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs have filled in for Watkins with Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson but have been less dynamic offensively without him.

The Chiefs scored just under 38 points per game in the 10 games that Watkins played and just more than 31 in the six that he didn't.

Berry didn't play in the Chiefs' first 13 games of the season because of a heel injury. He returned to play the next two games but then sat out the final regular-season game against the Oakland Raiders after aggravating the injury.