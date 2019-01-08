The Denver Broncos are deciding between Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak for their head-coaching job, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

A decision is expected within the next 24 hours or so.

9News in Denver was first to report that the Broncos had narrowed the field to those two candidates.

Munchak, 58, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001, has previous head-coaching experience. He was 22-26 in his three seasons with the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013, including a 9-7 finish in 2011.

Fangio, 60, interviewed for the Bears' head-coaching job last offseason before agreeing to return as Chicago's defensive coordinator on a new three-year deal to work alongside first-year head coach Matt Nagy. He has coached a total of 32 years in the NFL, with additional stops in Baltimore, Houston, Indianapolis, Carolina and New Orleans.