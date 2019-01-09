PHILADELPHIA -- A 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 was the low point of the season for the Philadelphia Eagles, but quarterback Nick Foles says it was also the turning point.

"That game has helped us become the team we are today," Foles said Wednesday as the Eagles began preparations for this weekend's divisional playoff against New Orleans. "Going through that, that's not easy as a team to lose like that. But there was never a pointing of the finger. It actually brought us closer. It can separate a team or it can bring us closer, and it brought us closer."

That loss dropped the Eagles to 4-6 and put their postseason hopes in peril. They responded by winning five of six to capture the sixth and final playoff seed.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, stinging from what he described as an embarrassing loss to his former team, took issue with the Eagles' demeanor during that game and suggested some players lacked fight.

"At that point in time, obviously, that's the low point of our season. But at no point did we doubt that we have the locker room," Jenkins said. "We just knew that we had to put it together. Since then, I think we responded and earned our opportunity to go back down there."

Late in that game, Jenkins flipped the bird at Saints coach Sean Payton following a late touchdown, believing his former coach was running up the score -- a sentiment others in the Eagles locker room, including tackle Jason Peters, have shared.

Coach Doug Pederson, however, did not play into that angle when addressing the media Wednesday.

"No, I did not [think they ran up the score]. Listen, we get paid to play, just like they do. We just didn't make enough plays," Pederson said. "We have to keep them out of the end zone and we have to score. We didn't do either one very well."

Foles has been a key part of the Eagles' turnaround since that loss. He has won four straight in place of the injured Carson Wentz, including a 16-15 thriller over the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round last weekend.

As Bears kicker Cody Parkey lined up for the potential game-winner at the end of the game, center Jason Kelce found Foles on the sideline to let him know that he was going to miss him if this was in fact the end. Then came the Treyvon Hester tip and the double doink, extending Foles' time in Philly and setting up a rematch with a Saints team that sparked the turnaround.

""It means the world," Foles said. "I'm not worried about the future, but at the same time, I understand where I stand. And every time I wear that jersey is special and to play with guys like Jason, that's special. I've been fortunate to play with the best center in the game.

"I'll never forget that. Fortunately, we tipped the field goal and it didn't go in, which was a huge play by Hester. But we get one more week together, at least."