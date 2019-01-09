NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Colts: Another week, another set of practices in which all eyes will be on receiver T.Y. Hilton and his injured ankle. The Colts, like they did last week, had only a walkthrough Tuesday and practiced Wednesday after they played Saturday. Hilton did not participate in either of those sessions. The Colts will practice Thursday before having another walkthrough Friday. It would be surprising if the Colts change how they've handled Hilton over the past month by having him practice this week. The team has limited the wide receiver or not had him practice at all since he injured his ankle in the second quarter of the Dec. 9, 2018, game at Houston. That approach has worked out just fine because Hilton has 19 receptions for 369 yards in the four games since. -- Mike Wells

Chiefs: The Chiefs are facing the prospect of yet another game without safety Eric Berry. His sore heel kept him out of practice on Wednesday, and that's an ominous sign for his ability to be ready for Saturday's game against the Colts. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins appears on course to play. He practiced for the second straight day with his injured right foot heavily taped. -- Adam Teicher

Cowboys: Dak Prescott was added to the injury report on Tuesday with a knee injury, but the Cowboys' quarterback has taken every snap in practice the past two days, and the knee won't be an issue Saturday against the Rams. "Knee's good," Prescott said. "I'm great." Prescott was injured on his 16-yard run in the fourth quarter of the wild-card win against Seattle when he took a helmet to the thigh. He said he is wearing a sleeve for added protection. "I think he's going to be fine," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "We're not worried about it at all." -- Todd Archer

Rams: Running back Todd Gurley II is expected to return Saturday after he was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season because of inflammation and soreness in his left knee. It remains uncertain how much of a load Gurley will be able to carry, and Sean McVay said veteran backup C.J. Anderson also will be in the game plan. Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who was out in Week 17 because of an ankle injury, also is expected to return. -- Lindsey Thiry

Chargers: Melvin Gordon did not practice Wednesday due to a sprained left knee he suffered over the weekend in his team's playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. Gordon was seen at the start of practice working with his position group during individual drills without a helmet. However, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said his star running back was taking a rest day, and the expectation is that the Wisconsin product will play Sunday against the Patriots. "He's feeling better, much better," Lynn said. "We're going to rest him today. The goal is to get him to the game, and we'll play him Sunday." -- Eric D. Williams

Patriots: Starting safety (and captain) Devin McCourty, who left the regular-season finale to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't practice during the playoff bye week, was back on the practice field for the media-access portion of practice on Wednesday. It marked his first appearance on the practice field since the finale. McCourty played 97 percent of the defensive snaps during the regular season, which reflects his importance to the D. Overall, the Patriots -- with WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson making positive strides from a knee injury that sidelined him in the regular-season finale -- appear to be in good health and could very well have all of their key players available Sunday. -- Mike Reiss

Eagles: Doug Pederson said he hasn't yet ruled quarterback Carson Wentz out for Sunday's game against the Saints. He named Nick Foles the starter and Nate Sudfeld the backup earlier this week, though, so expect Wentz to remain sidelined while he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back. Receivers Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and Golden Tate (knee) were limited Wednesday. There's likely no need to be concerned about their availability, but both are new additions to the injury report following Sunday's game against the Bears. -- Tim McManus

Saints: The Saints' offensive line has been banged up for the past month or two, so the extra rest in Week 17 and in the first-round bye has helped quite a bit. Everybody practiced for the Saints on Wednesday, but five of their top six offensive linemen were limited: second-team All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder), left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right guard Larry Warford (knee) and backup left tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring). Of that group, Armstead is the biggest question, but he said he has been feeling better and is working toward a playoff return. -- Mike Triplett