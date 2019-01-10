KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs listed safety Eric Berry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Spencer Ware as questionable to play in Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watkins and Ware would have the best chance of playing based on their participation in practice. Each practiced all three days, albeit on a limited basis.

Berry didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant Tuesday.

"Day by day, same way it's been throughout the year here,'' coach Andy Reid said of Berry. We'll just see how it all works out.''

Berry missed the first 13 games of the season with a sore heel. He returned to play in Weeks 15 and 16 but then sat out the final regular-season game against the Oakland Raiders.

Watkins played in just one game since injuring his foot in a Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns. His right foot has been heavily taped in practice this week.

"He's done a nice job,'' Reid said. "He's done good work all three days. He's looked pretty good.''

Ware, who assumed the starting job when the Chiefs released Kareem Hunt late in the season, hasn't played since a Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens because of a sore hamstring.