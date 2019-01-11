The Arizona Cardinals are in talks to make former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Joseph was fired by the Broncos last month after a 6-10 season. He was 11-21 in two seasons with the Broncos.

Before coaching the Broncos, Joseph spent 11 years coaching defensive backs with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals before becoming the Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach on Tuesday. Kingsbury replaced Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season (3-13).