PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown made public comments about how he's going to make public comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers' openness to trading him over unbecoming behavior.

The All-Pro receiver took to Instagram Live on Friday in a video that appeared to feature friend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Editor's Picks Rooney: 'Hard to envision' Brown on team in '19 Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday that given the way the season ended, it's "hard to envision" All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown being with the team when training camp opens.

"On a serious note, I'm going to address stuff at a later date, deeper details," said Brown, who was smoking a cigar in the video. "All positivity, all encouraging. That's all it's about, man. My actions will speak louder than my words. My actions speak louder than anything I can ever say."

The Steelers plan to shop Brown after he had a flare-up with a teammate, missed a workday before the season finale against Cincinnati, and failed to show up for exit meetings after the season. Coach Mike Tomlin benched him for the Bengals game, and team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday that all options are on the table for Brown's future, save a release.

Brown has respectfully declined comment through a representative. But sources close to the All-Pro say he's prepared for anything -- open to returning, but also to the chance to show he can succeed in another offense.

It seems any team that takes on Brown's contract will get a player plenty motivated. Brown has been frustrated by team dynamics for a while but has not discussed a trade since the season ended, according to sources.

Brown has an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons and recorded a league-high 15 touchdowns in 2018.

The Steelers would absorb $21.12 million in 2019 dead money on the salary cap by trading Brown, but taking his $22.165 million cap charge off the books would offset that cost. Brown enters the third year of a five-year, $72.7 million extension signed before the 2017 season.

"There's not much we can do right now; we have time to make a decision," Rooney told the Post-Gazette. "We'll look at all the options. We're not going to release him, that's not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table. Whether the situation can be reconciled and [we] have him back on the team next year, we're a long way from thinking that can happen. We're not closing the door on anything at this point."