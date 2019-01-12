Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, questionable for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a foot injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watkins has played in just one game since injuring his right foot in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

His foot was heavily taped in practice this week and he was limited, but he was able to practice. Coach Andy Reid said Watkins got good work in Thursday.

When healthy, Watkins has been a contributor to the Chiefs' high-powered offense, with 40 catches, 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

The Chiefs will host the Colts on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.