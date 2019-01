Despite being listed as questionable, Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin are active for Saturday night's NFC divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Beasley and Jarwin didn't practice this week because of ankle injuries.

In the Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game, Beasley had three receptions for 28 yards and Jarwin had three catches for 15 yards.