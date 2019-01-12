Despite being listed as questionable, Dallas Cowboys' receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin will be active for Saturday night's NFC Divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beasley and Jarwin didn't practice this week because of ankle injuries.

The players will workout pregame with Jarwin having a better chance of playing according to the source.

In the Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game, Beasley had three receptions for 28 yards and Jarwin had three catches for 15 yards.