        <
        >

          Source: Cowboys' Cole Beasley and Blake Jarwin will be active for Rams game

          7:47 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Despite being listed as questionable, Dallas Cowboys' receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Blake Jarwin will be active for Saturday night's NFC Divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Beasley and Jarwin didn't practice this week because of ankle injuries.

          The players will workout pregame with Jarwin having a better chance of playing according to the source.

          In the Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game, Beasley had three receptions for 28 yards and Jarwin had three catches for 15 yards.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices