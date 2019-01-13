Jason Garrett says the Cowboys struggled to stop Todd Gurley II and C.J. Anderson in their loss to the Rams. (0:50)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens took another shot at Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after Dallas' divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

After the Cowboys' 30-22 loss, Owens tweeted at team owner Jerry Jones saying he should consider moving on from Garrett.

Hey @realjerryjones! Bout time for a coaching change don'tcha think?! 2 playoff wins in 10 years!! Garrett isn't the answer & NEVER will be! Way to compete guys!! #realtalk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 13, 2019

Owens, who played under Garrett when Garrett was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2007 and 2008, has previously questioned the coach's credentials. In May, he told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that "the Cowboys are] not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there." Owens also questioned Garrett's playcalling while he was on the Cowboys in 2008.

On Saturday, Owens also tweeted that players are hoping Garrett would be dismissed. He did acknowledge in one response that some of his attitude could be related to how his tenure in Dallas ended.

Yeh, maybe a little. That sapsucker got rid of me & had Jerry thinking I was the problem. So what has he really accomplished since I left?!! *jeopardy tune* https://t.co/emXbCUj6eg — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 13, 2019

Garrett has been the Cowboys' coach since 2011 and has an overall record of 79-61 with Dallas, which includes eight games as interim coach in 2010 and a 4-2 playoff record. He is the second-longest-tenured coach and second-winningest coach in franchise history after Tom Landry.

He remains under contract through 2019 after signing a five-year deal following a 12-4 season in 2014.