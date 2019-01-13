        <
          Bob Kuechenberg, part of Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, dies at 71

          9:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Bob Kuechenberg, an offensive lineman who was a member of the Miami Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, died Saturday at the age of 71.

          Kuechenberg was a six-time Pro Bowler in 14 seasons, all with the Dolphins. Along with winning Super Bowl VII as part of Miami's 17-0 season, he helped the team defend the title with a Super Bowl VIII victory.

          A first-team All-Pro honoree in 1978, Kuechenberg played in 196 career games with 176 starts.

          Before his pro career, Kuechenberg played in college at Notre Dame and was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969. He never played for Philadelphia and signed with the Dolphins as a free agent the next season.

          Kuechenberg declined an invitation to the White House in 2013, when President Barack Obama honored the '72 Dolphins team. He said it was a political decision based on his views of the Obama administration.

