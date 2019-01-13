The Miami Dolphins are watching New England, waiting for the Patriots' season to end, so they can finalize a deal with Brian Flores to become their next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Flores is Miami's No. 1 choice, according to sources. The Dolphins are allowed to negotiate a deal with Flores' agent, and they are confident that the Patriots' linebackers coach will accept their offer.

"Assuming nothing crazy happens, they will get him," one source close to the process told ESPN.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, who used to work in New England, has been highly impressed with Flores and his knowledge of "The Patriot Way." Some sources believe that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also was impressed with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

But Flores' leadership and character impressed Miami's brass more, according to sources, and now the Dolphins are just waiting to see when they can finalize a deal.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Flores is the candidate the Dolphins hope to hire. Miami did not look for somebody whose background was specific to offense or defense but rather someone who would serve as the best head coach they could find, according to Darlington.

The Patriots host the Chargers in an AFC divisional-round playoff game Sunday.