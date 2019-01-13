        <
          Maroon 5, Big Boi, Travis Scott to play Super Bowl LIII halftime show

          3:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Big Boi and Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 in the Super Bowl halftime show.

          Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL officially announced the band as its headliner Sunday. The league says Maroon 5 will feature guest artists, including Big Boi (the Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast) and Scott.

          Many acts have turned down this year's halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. There is an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the gig.

          The Super Bowl is Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; it will be broadcast by CBS.

