          Sarah Thomas makes history as 1st female on-field playoff game official

          4:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Sarah Thomas is the first woman to work an NFL playoff game as an on-the-field official.

          Thomas was the down judge in Sunday's divisional-round game between New England and the Los Angeles Chargers. That's a first, according to the league's Twitter account .

          Thomas was hired in 2015 and was already the league's first female full-time official.

          Terri Valenti was the replay official in Saturday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, also a first.

