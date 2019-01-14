Stephen A. Smith breaks down what went wrong for the Cowboys in their 30-22 playoff loss to the Rams. (1:53)

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett backed offensive coordinator Scott Linehan on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday.

Asked if he expected Linehan to return in 2019, Garrett said, "I do. We don't anticipate any significant changes on our staff."

Garrett also said everything on the team is still being evaluated 36 hours after the Cowboys' season ended in a divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Linehan has been the Cowboys' playcaller since 2014 but he came under more scrutiny this season, especially during the 3-5 start to the season.

After the trade for Amari Cooper, the Cowboys' offense improved. In the nine games with Cooper, the Cowboys averaged 22.1 points per game, up 2 points over the first seven, and 362.3 yards per game. They had the top-ranked third-down offense, converting 48.8 percent of the time.

Before Cooper's arrival, Dak Prescott averaged 202.4 passing yards per game and had eight touchdown passes and four interceptions. In the nine games with Cooper, Prescott averaged 274 passing yards with 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Linehan is signed through 2019, as is Garrett. When was asked by The Fan if he will return in 2019, Garrett said, "I'm certainly excited by the challenge, yes."

Secondary coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, who interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Miami, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets, remains under contract but there could be a change in titles, if not responsibilities, with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Marc Colombo, who was promoted to head offensive line coach at the midway point of the season, has an expiring contract. The Cowboys want to keep him, but his former Boston College teammate, Brian Flores, is expected to be named the Miami Dolphins head coach and he could draw interest there.